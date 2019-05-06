'Honeyland' Trailer: Award-Winning Doc Is Riding A Wave Of Sundance Buzz

A movie about beekeeping in Macedonia probably isn't going to be high on many radars, but there's a reason whywon a trio of awards at the Sundance Film Festival. Dominating the documentary categories, Tamara Kotevska and Ljubmoir Stevanov's film arrives next month with some of the year's best reviews, and now you can get a glimpse as to why.Honeyland centers on Hatidze, a beekeeper who uses old school techniques both in life and to ply her trade. Her world gets thrown into upheaval with the arrival of some unruly neighbors who take up the trade but refuse to have Hatidze's discipline.Here's the synopsis:Every few years a documentary emerges that strikes the right chord with audiences and becomes an unexpected hit. Couldbe that film for 2019? We'll find out when it opens on July 26th.