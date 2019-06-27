Henry Cavill Is Sherlock Holmes Opposite Millie Bobby Brown In 'Enola Holmes'









Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes. The potential franchise flick Henry Cavill is set to play Sherlock Holmes oppositeMillie Bobby Brown in. The potential franchise flick was first announced over a year ago when Brown came aboard the adaptation of Nancy Springer's popular book series centering on Sherlock's equally brainy little sister. Also in the cast is Helena Bonham Carter, playing Enola's mother.





Killing Eve. Jack Thorne, writer on Wonder and HBO series His Dark Materials, penned the screenplay. Filming begins this summer so we should see Enola Holmes solving crimes in 2020. [ Behind the camera is Henry Bradbeer, known for directing episodes of. Jack Thorne, writer onand HBO series, penned the screenplay. Filming begins this summer so we should see Enola Holmes solving crimes in 2020. [ Variety





Hollywood just can't get enough of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary detective, Sherlock Holmes. In the last few years alone he's been played by Ian McKellen, Robert Downey Jr., Jonny Lee Miller, and Will Ferrell, solving crimes on the big and small screen in multiple genres. But never has Holmes been depicted with the kind of physicality and sex appeal he's about to have, albeit as a supporting character in his little sister's story.