Henry Cavill Is Sherlock Holmes Opposite Millie Bobby Brown In 'Enola Holmes'

Henry Cavill is set to play Sherlock Holmes opposite Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes. The potential franchise flick was first announced over a year ago when Brown came aboard the adaptation of Nancy Springer's popular book series centering on Sherlock's equally brainy little sister. Also in the cast is Helena Bonham Carter, playing Enola's mother.
Behind the camera is Henry Bradbeer, known for directing episodes of Killing Eve. Jack Thorne, writer on Wonder and HBO series His Dark Materials, penned the screenplay. Filming begins this summer so we should see Enola Holmes solving crimes in 2020. [Variety]