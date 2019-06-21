6/21/2019
'Halloween' Sequel Targets October 2020 Release With Jamie Lee Curtis Returning
Looks like that little meeting between Jason Blum and Jamie Lee Curtis was pretty successful, because only two weeks later she's expected to return for a Halloween sequel. Not only that, but it already has a release date for next year.
Collider reports that another Halloween is on the way and set to open on October 16th 2020. Curtis is "all but assured" to return as Laurie Strode, with Judy Greer and Andi Matichak returning as her daughter and granddaughter respectively. David Gordon Green is expected to come back as director, but there's no word on fellow co-writers Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley. Wouldn't be surprised if Green took this one himself, or if Universal/Blumhouse went to outside writers.
Nobody should be surprised by news of a sequel since Halloween properly revived the franchise with $255M worldwide. It also wrapped up pretty neatly the story of Laurie Strode, and I'm curious to see how that gets undone with this next film. My guess is that she dies pretty quickly, realizing that she hadn't finished Michael Myers off the way she thought. Otherwise, I can't think of a good reason for her to return.
Filming is reportedly eyeing a fall start shortly after Labor Day.