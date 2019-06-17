6/17/2019
'GLOW' Season 3 Trailer Takes The Wrestling Action To Sin City
While professional is at, arguably, the worst point it's been in a long time, GLOW returns to brighten the day of us sports entertainment junkies. The Netflix series has shifted gears in the third season by taking the in-ring action to Las Vegas, where the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will gamble on their show's future.
The new trailer gives us a look at one of the best ensembles in television, led by Alison Brie, Marc Maron, and Betty Gilpin. I still get a kick out of seeing Kia Stevens aka Awesome Kong, and I'm curious how long she sticks around now that she's back wrestling again. Joining the cast is Geena Davis as Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, the entertainment director at the Vegas hotel where the ladies' wrestling show is broadcast.
Romances are teased, physical and emotional hardship, and of course, lots of Marc Maron being a grumpy smartass.
Here's the synopsis: Season 3 follows the ladies of GLOW as they take the Vegas strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer, but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast finds themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.
GLOW returns to Netflix on August 9th.