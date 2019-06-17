'GLOW' Season 3 Trailer Takes The Wrestling Action To Sin City

While professional is at, arguably, the worst point it's been in a long time,returns to brighten the day of us sports entertainment junkies. The Netflix series has shifted gears in the third season by taking the in-ring action to Las Vegas, where the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will gamble on their show's future.The new trailer gives us a look at one of the best ensembles in television, led by Alison Brie, Marc Maron, and Betty Gilpin. I still get a kick out of seeing Kia Stevens aka Awesome Kong, and I'm curious how long she sticks around now that she's back wrestling again. Joining the cast is Geena Davis as Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, the entertainment director at the Vegas hotel where the ladies' wrestling show is broadcast.Romances are teased, physical and emotional hardship, and of course, lots of Marc Maron being a grumpy smartass.Here's the synopsis:returns to Netflix on August 9th.