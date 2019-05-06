Giveaway: Win Jordan Peele's 'Us' On Bluray and DVD!

We're happy to offer our readers the chance to win Jordan Peele's hiton Bluray and DVD! Peele's followup tostars Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Evan Alex.SYNOPSIS:To enter, complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Tuesday, June 11th and notified by email. Good luck!is available now on Digital, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, DVD and On Demand on June 18, 2019.