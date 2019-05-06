6/05/2019
Giveaway: Win Jordan Peele's 'Us' On Bluray and DVD!
We're happy to offer our readers the chance to win Jordan Peele's hit Us on Bluray and DVD! Peele's followup to Get Out stars Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Evan Alex.
SYNOPSIS: Set along the North California coastline, Adelaide Wilson reluctantly returns to her beachside childhood home with her family and finds that she is haunted by unresolved trauma from her past along with a string of eerie coincidences. As darkness falls after a tense day at the beach, the Wilsons discover four figures standing in their driveway. They soon realize this is only the beginning of their troubles as they find that the four figures are terrifying and uncanny opponents: doppelgängers of themselves.
To enter, complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Tuesday, June 11th and notified by email. Good luck!
Us is available now on Digital, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, DVD and On Demand on June 18, 2019.
a Rafflecopter giveaway