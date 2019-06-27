6/27/2019
Giveaway: Win Disney's 'Dumbo' and 'Cinderella' On Digital!
We're happy to offer our readers the chance to win a Disney digital code for Tim Burton's live-action DUMBO and the 70th anniversary edition of CINDERELLA!
SYNOPSIS: In “Dumbo,” struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists former star Holt Farrier and his children to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive but sinister entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere, who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, spectacular, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland.
SYNOPSIS: In honor of its upcoming 70th anniversary, the timeless animated classic “Cinderella” waltzes into the highly celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection and the hearts of a whole new generation. The enchanting tale, which showed us that dreams really do come true — and inspired countless fans to reenact the Royal Ball and Cinderella’s infamous midnight dash — arrives home Digitally in HD and Movies Anywhere on June 18, and on Blu-ray™ and DVD on June 25.
To enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Five winners will be selected on Saturday, June 29th and notified by email. Good luck!
Dumbo and Cinderella are available now on Digital HD, Bluray, and DVD.
a Rafflecopter giveaway