6/25/2019
George Clooney Teams With Netflix For Sci-Fi Adaptation 'Good Morning, Midnight'
We should be past the point of surprise when Netflix lands another high-profile filmmaker or star. The streaming service has quickly established itself as a powerful force throughout Hollywood, and there is no shortage of those eager to work with them. The latest is George Clooney, who will make Netflix the home for his next directing gig, an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's book Good Morning, Midnight.
Deadline reports Clooney will direct, star, and produce Good Morning, Midnight based on a script by The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith. The story follows an aging astronomer in the Arctic who discovers a mysterious child shortly after a catastrophic event threatens the planet. The astronomer's story intertwines with the plight of astronauts making an uncertain return from Jupiter.
This will be Clooney's first directing gig since the underwhelming Suburbicon, but his track record has been solid overall. He's previously directed such acclaimed films as The Ides of March, Good Night and Good Luck, and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. He can currently be seen in Hulu's adaptation of Catch-22.