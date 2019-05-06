Gal Gadot Goes Retro In New 'Wonder Woman 1984' Poster; Warner Bros. To Skip Comic-Con

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full-- But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 June 5, 2019

The marketing strategy for, the sequel to Patty Jenkins' hit superhero movie from 2017, has begun in earnest with the debut of a colorful new poster. It's easily the best promo we've seen from the film yet, showcasing star Gal Gadot against a vibrant, retro background that plays into the heroine's rich history and 1980s setting.While this image is fantastic, it's tinged with news that hits me particularly hard. Jenkins also revealed that Warner Bros. will not be appearing at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H this summer. She notes that it's more important to givea proper, targeted marketing strategy later this year, and that may be true. But what about other films that could use a little fanboy boost? Like? Or? Why couldn't that be the venue to drop some info on? Or provide an update on whatever Ezra Miller is doing with? This is all very suspicious to me.This doesn't bode well for the future of Hall H, once the place-to-be for major studios to reveal their biggest guns to an adoring crowd. Lately, the appeal has faded due to leaks and some high-profile flops. With Fox now under the Disney umbrella, and little chance Marvel will even be there this year, Comic-Con just lost what was their biggest draw. I mean, Warner Bros. has always put on the best show, and now that's gone. For now, anyway. Who's going to pick up the slack? Maybe Sony can show off somefootage?opens June 5th 2020.