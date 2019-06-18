6/18/2019
FX's 'Y: The Last Man' Series Gets Back On Track With A New Showrunner
Years in the works, an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's acclaimed comic Y: The Last Man has been one of Hollywood's most prized projects. After multiple failed attempts, FX looked to have saved the day with a star-studded TV series, only to have it fall apart when the showrunners left over creative differences. It took a few weeks, but FX appears to have finally righted the course. As they say, the show must go on.
Taking over as showrunner is Eliza Clark, who previously worked on TNT's Animal Kingdom series. She takes over from the departed showrunners Aida Mashaka Croal and Michael Green.
Clark said about her new gig, “A decade ago I devoured the complete ‘Y: The Last Man’ series cover to cover, imagining how it might take shape on screen. It introduced me to the amazing work of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra and the complex, fascinating world of ‘Y.’ I’m thrilled to tell this story and to be working with this immensely talented cast.”
That world is one where all male mammals, with the exception of amateur magician Yorick Brown, have been wiped out due to a global plague. Along with his pet monkey Ampersand, Yorick tries to survive in a world in which women must rebuild society out of the chaos.
The cast is led by Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, and Diane Lane. That's an amazing group for Clark to work with, and I for one can't wait to see this amazing comic get the adaptation it deserves. Expect to see a few changes, perhaps some delays, now that Clark is on board but hopefully the wait will be worth it.