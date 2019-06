Fox's Canceled 'X-Men/Fantastic Four' Crossover Sounds Fu**ing Wild

It's funny, looking back over nearly a decade's worth of posts about possible X-Men/Fantastic Four teamup movies at Fox, just how much talk there was of it for something that never happened . Clearly, a lot of people were convinced that it would, and it would seem they had good reason to think so. When the story re-emerged days ago that Fox was planning a major crossover film with those teams, Deadpool, and Daredevil , it got us all jazzed again to know what might've been. Perhaps this is nostalgia for a time when Fox's X-Men franchise was still riding pretty high, rather than on the brink of extinction. THR has updated the story a little bit, giving details on what the story hatched by writers Zack Stents and Ashley Miller would've been. Turns out, it would've followed very closely to Mark Millar'sstoryline, which may explain why he was one of those most certain the film would happen ...Of course, none of this came to be. Paul Greengrass turned down the directing gig, X-Men: First Class was a big enough hit that Fox decided to stay the course. The rest is history, but damn...think what this would've done. Chances are Marvel wouldn't have even attempted astoryline years later. Fox might, emphasis on "might", have had a massive score on their hands with this one, and the still-fledging Marvel Studios might've copied them rather than vice-versa.Oh well. For now, Fox's X-Men franchise comes to a close with this weekend's, which is shaping up to have the lowest box office in their history. Damn.