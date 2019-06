Even Sony Has Decided To Skip San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H

Damn, Marvel isn't going to have any competition at Hall H this year! With Warner Bros. already having pulled out of a Hall H presentation at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, one of the studios I and others have been expecting big things from has decided to bow out. Deadline reports Sony Pictures will not be at Comic-Con's Hall H, despite having a number of projects fans are eager to learn more about.The timing on this is odd because Sony just released a trailer for Charlie's Angels , which would've played well to the Comic-Con crowd. There's also a lot of expectation for Spider-Man spinoffstarring Jared Leto. Vin Diesel's adaptation of thecomic book would have also been cool to see something from. Sony could've also given updates on, and maybe took a victory lap over the successes ofandWithout Sony, Warner Bros., Legendary, and Universal it's going to awfully quiet in Hall H this year. Can Marvel maybe do a three-day long show?