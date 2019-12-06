'Escape Plan: The Extractors' NSFW Trailer: Sylvester Stallone And Dave Bautista Break Out The Big Guns

Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista, action stars at opposing stages of their careers. Stallone is winding things down by returning to some of his most iconic roles, such as the upcoming. Bautista is stepping into his own with action-comediesand, along with an eventual return for. But the two have one more franchise that you may have overlooked, forgotten about, or wish to forget about, and that'swhich is inexplicably back for a third round of prison break chaos.It's only been a few weeks since the debut trailer for, and already there's a new red band one that's a definite improvement. Featuring more streamlined '90s-style action and a greater emphasis on the two biggest stars, it picks up where the previous movie left off as security expert Ray Breslin tries to rescue his girlfriend and a client's daughter from an inescapable Latvian prison run by the son of an old enemy.Joining Stallone and Bautista are 50 Cent, Jaime King, Devon Sawa, Malese Jow, Max Zhang, and Harry Shum Jr., keeping the international ensemble that has made these movies successful everywhere but here.hits VOD and Bluray on July 2nd.