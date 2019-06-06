6/06/2019
Elizabeth Hurley Will Bring Magic To Season 3 Of Marvel's 'Runaways' As Morgan le Fay
How ironic that the one who Bedazzled a hapless Brendan Fraser with her magical powers (and other assets) in that underrated 2000 comedy is now playing one of the most powerful sorcerers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Elizabeth Hurley has joined the cast of Marvel's Runaways for their upcoming third season on Hulu.
The stunning Hurley, who is still probably best known for her Austin Powers role, will play Arthurian sorceress Morgan Le Fay, the evil half-sister to King Arthur. Her arrival likely means an increased focus on the magical abilities of team member Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano) and the powerful Staff of One, handed down by her duplicitous mother Tina (Brittany Ishibashi). Safe to say there are plenty of secrets regarding the Staff that have yet to be revealed and le Fay could play into them.
I'm still getting into Runaways, having just recently started season two. It's a wildly inconsistent series whose soap opera elements are sometimes a little too soapy for my tastes, but I appreciate that it covers the technological and now mystical sides of the MCU. This next season could be a lot of fun. [Marvel]