'Dune: The Sisterhood' TV Series In The Works From Denis Villeneuve And WarnerMedia

Denis Villeneuve's anticipated adaptation ofwon't hit the big screen until November 2020, and if all goes as thedirector plans it will be the first of at least two films. But now it looks as ifwon't be limited to just the big screen, as TV series with an interesting angle is now in the works, and yep, Villeneuve will be a big part of it.Warner Bros. has ordered aseries for their upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service, with Villeneuve directing, writing, and exec-producing the pilot. Legendary Television and the Frank Herbert estate are behind this take on the author's novel, which explores his expansive universe from a female perspective. Here's THR 's description:Herbert’s Dune novel examines a future in which humanity has spread across the galaxy to thousands of worlds, all ruled by the Padishah Emperor, The Imperium. Dune: The Sisterhood takes place in the same universe and explores the future through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit. Given abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis — known to its inhabitants as Dune.“The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me. Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series,” Villeneuve said.One thing we don't know is if any of the movie's cast will appear. Villeneuve has assembled a stellar group that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.No word on when the series shoots or when it could debut, but this is just the start of a largerrollout that includes video games, comic books, and more.