6/11/2019
'Dune: The Sisterhood' TV Series In The Works From Denis Villeneuve And WarnerMedia
Denis Villeneuve's anticipated adaptation of Dune won't hit the big screen until November 2020, and if all goes as the Blade Runner 2049 director plans it will be the first of at least two films. But now it looks as if Dune won't be limited to just the big screen, as TV series with an interesting angle is now in the works, and yep, Villeneuve will be a big part of it.
Warner Bros. has ordered a Dune: The Sisterhood series for their upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service, with Villeneuve directing, writing, and exec-producing the pilot. Legendary Television and the Frank Herbert estate are behind this take on the author's novel, which explores his expansive universe from a female perspective. Here's THR's description:
Herbert’s Dune novel examines a future in which humanity has spread across the galaxy to thousands of worlds, all ruled by the Padishah Emperor, The Imperium. Dune: The Sisterhood takes place in the same universe and explores the future through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit. Given abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis — known to its inhabitants as Dune.
“The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me. Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series,” Villeneuve said.
One thing we don't know is if any of the movie's cast will appear. Villeneuve has assembled a stellar group that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.
No word on when the series shoots or when it could debut, but this is just the start of a larger Dune rollout that includes video games, comic books, and more.