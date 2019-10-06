Do You Love ‘Love, Death, and Robots?’ Well Season Two Is Coming

"Love, Death and Robots" will be back! Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined as supervising director for Volume 2 and will oversee all episodes pic.twitter.com/8OVStMbpeP June 10, 2019





Nelson, whose resume includes storyboard and animation work for HBO’s Spawn, Dark City, as well as directing the Kung Fu Panda series, and The Darkest Mind. Nelson has cut her teeth in animation, which is a good look, but can also help alleviate some of the criticism that the show was showing T&A for T&A’s sake. Either way, bring on more fun, hardcore, and thought-provoking stories for season 2!