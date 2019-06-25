Details On Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' Re-Release Plans; Deleted Scenes, Posters, And More

What's it going to take for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame to get that final $38M and surpass Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all-time? Well, what's it going to take for you to buy another ticket? Or two? Marvel is hoping that a few added features to the movie's conclusion will help push the numbers upward, and now we're learning what you'll be paying for.
As you know, a re-release of Avengers: Endgame is planned for this weekend with some bonus stuff tacked on. Currently, the film sits at $2.75B and the weekly earnings are slipping fast, and Marvel sees this as a way of luring audiences back for another helping. So what do you get for the price of your ticket? There's an exclusive poster of the Infinity Gauntlet that ticket buyers will be able to get at participating theaters while supplies last. You'll also be treated to a special intro from directors Joe and Anthony Russo, plus a tribute to Stan Lee. There will also be a deleted scene that I'll get into a bit later, plus a look at Spider-Man: Far from Home that you can only get in theaters.
Some may consider this next bit a spoiler, but really it's just a rumor going around so decide for yourself. It's possible the unfinished deleted scene involves Mark Ruffalo as the smart version of Hulk. What that means, nobody knows. Is it a look at smart Hulk after the damage he took using the Gauntlet? Or is it, maybe, just a goofy scene between him and his fans?
I'm not sure any of this is enough to move the needle. You can probably just wait a few months and get this stuff as special features on the home release. What do you think? Is this enough to make you pay for Avengers: Endgame one more time?
