6/18/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
We're happy to offer our Marvel fans a chance to attend a free screening of Spider-Man: Far from Home! The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Zendaya.
SYNOPSIS: Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
This special screening will take place on Wednesday, June 26th at 7:00pm at the Lockheed Martin IMAX Theater at the Air & Space Museum. For a chance to win, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email. Good luck!
Spider-Man: Far from Home opens July 2nd.
a Rafflecopter giveaway