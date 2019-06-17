DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Yesterday'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of, the latest film fromdirector Danny Boyle. The film stars Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran, and Kate McKinnon with a script bywriter Richard Curtis.Synopsis:The screening takes place on Tuesday, June 25th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic. To enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email. Good luck!opens on June 28th.