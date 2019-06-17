6/17/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Yesterday'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of Yesterday, the latest film from Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle. The film stars Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran, and Kate McKinnon with a script by Love, Actually writer Richard Curtis.
Synopsis: Jack Malik (Himesh Patel, BBC’s Eastenders) is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again). Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed … and he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed.
Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, and with a little help from his steel-hearted American agent, Debra (Emmy winner Kate McKinnon), Jack’s fame explodes. But as his star rises, he risks losing Ellie — the one person who always believed in him. With the door between his old life and his new closing, Jack will need to get back to where he once belonged and prove that all you need is love.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, June 25th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic. To enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email. Good luck!
Yesterday opens on June 28th.
