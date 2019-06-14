6/14/2019
DC Readers: Possess Free Passes To A Screening Of 'Annabelle: Comes Home'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of Annabelle Comes Home, the latest chapter in the Conjuring Universe! The film stars McKenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.
SYNOPSIS: Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, June 19th at AMC Mazza Gallerie at 7:00pm. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Warner Bros. ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Annabelle Comes Home opens June 26th.