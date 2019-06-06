6/06/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'Shaft'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Shaft, featuring three generations of the baddest detective on any block. The film stars Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie Usher, Richard Roundtree, Alexandra Shipp, and Regina Hall!
SYNOPSIS: “Shaft” is the next chapter in the film franchise featuring the coolest private eye on any New York City block. JJ, aka John ShaftJr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather duster, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal.
The screening takes place on Monday, June 10th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Warner Bros. ticketing site here and download one pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Get more Shaft than you can handle on June 14th.