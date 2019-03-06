DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'The Dead Don't Die'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Jim Jarmusch's all-star zombie film The Dead Don't Die! "The Greatest Zombie Cast Ever Assembled" includes Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny, Selena Gomez, RZA, Iggy Pop, and many more.
SYNOPSIS: In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the sky, the hours of daylight are becoming unpredictable, and animals are beginning to exhibit unusual behaviors. News reports are scary, and scientists are concerned, but no one foresees the strangest and most dangerous repercussion that will soon start plaguing Centerville: the dead rise from their graves and feast on the living, and the citizens must battle to survive.
The screening takes place on Monday, June 10th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Focus Features screening site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
The Dead Don't Die opens June 15th.