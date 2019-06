Dave Bautista On Defending James Gunn And His Current Relationship With Disney

When Disney fired James Gunn from, nobody was more pissed off than Dave Bautista. Nobody was more vocal about it , either, with the actor sounding off in public so often we wondered if he would get fired, too. He even teased the possibility of leaving and joining Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel Things eventually worked out for the better and Gunn was rehired, but where does Bautista's relationship with Disney stand after everything that was said? Speaking with ProWrestlingSheet , Bautista says he isn't sure how things are with Disney brass, but things are cool between him and Marvel Studios...I've always liked and respected Bautista even before he got into acting, but his defense of Gunn has only increased my appreciation for him. Withandon the way he's entering a phase of his career that could turn him into a megastar, and I for one hope he succeeds.