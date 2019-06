Danny Boyle Talks Plans For A "Properly Good" Sequel To '28 Days Later'

If you've grown sick and tired of zombies on the big screen and Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die didn't help any, you have Danny Boyle and Alex Garland to thank for it. The resurgence of zombie flicks really kicked off in 2002 with, a new style for the genre that audiences responded to with a sizable box office and critical acclaim. A sequel,, opened a few years later and wasn't as well-received, but it was good enough to that talks began for another film, possibly titled, although it never happened.Boyle is out doing press for his Beatles-inspired musical comedy, and the conversation turned to. The director says he and Garland haven't forgotten about the hit zombie franchise, and have a plan to return to it in the proper way...Boyle told The Independent He added, “It's unclear if he's talking aboutand if this is the same idea he's been praising since way back in 2008 . As late as 2015 Boyle and Garland were having serious conversations about a return , but nothing has come of it due to what the latter calls "complicated" reasons. It's also unclear who would get behind the camera. Boyle directedfrom Garland's script, a working dynamic that proved very successful for both of them on numerous films. However,saw new writers brought in while Juan Carlos Fresnadillo took over from Boyle. That didn't turn out so well, and we should see Boyle and Garland take over once more. Garland has since become a top director in his own right withandI was just talking aboutwith a friend last night, saying that it's arguably my favorite of Boyle's films right up there with. Its premise is one that very closely resembles. Cillian Murphy plays a man who wakes up from a coma only to discover the world has been overrun by zombie-like people infected with a strange virus. Along with a few others he must learn to survive in this new, increasingly dangerous and militarized world.My gut tells me this movie never happens, though. Boyle has literally been saying the exact same thing for more than a decade, and with so much time passed is there really a desire for another?