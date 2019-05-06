'Brittany Runs A Marathon' Trailer: Jillian Bell Turns Her Life Around In The Acclaimed Sundance Dramedy

I still regret passing upwhen it screened at Sundance. Dammit, I was sleepy that morning. What I, and many others, expected to be a silly comedy from star Jillian Bell was instead a comic and emotional powerhouse, coming away with the festival's Audience Award for Drama. Yeah, for drama. And we can see why in the new trailer, which not only makes you laugh but hits you right in the feels.Marking the directorial debut of playwright Paul Downs Colaizzo, the film stars Bell as Brittany Forgler, a hard-partying New Yorker whose life seems to be going nowhere. When a visit to the doctor demands she change her lifestyle, Brittany takes the hard first steps to a healthier way of living. And that encompasses more than just the physical, although it's her goal of running a marathon that is the obvious ending-point for this story.Joining Bell in this inspiring true story are Michaela Watkins, Lil Rey Howery, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.opens August 23rd.