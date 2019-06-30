6/30/2019
Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Holds Strong With $58M, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Webs $111M Overseas
1. Toy Story 4- $57.9M/$236.9M
Pixar's Toy Story 4 bested both the evil Annabelle and the Beatles in its second week, earning $57M for $236M domestic. That's just slightly ahead of Toy Story 3 at this same point 9 years ago, and the film continues to do well despite Disney's other massive hit, Aladdin. We'll see what happens when they introduce Spider-Man: Far from Home into the mix.
2. Annabelle Comes Home (review)- $20.3M/$31.2M
The Conjuring Universe's latest horror entry, Annabelle Comes Home, finished off its 5-day week with $31M, which is right around what the previous two films did over traditional debut weekends. So New Line will probably be satisfied with these numbers, especially with just a $27M budget and a decent $21M overseas haul. It's still a little concerning that the heavily-promoted appearances by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga from The Conjuring didn't do more to boost numbers. Maybe we're seeing this franchise wind itself down? Or perhaps audiences are just more interested in other spinoffs and feel Annabelle has run its course?
3. Yesterday (review)- $17M
In this blockbuster franchise environment it's good to see an original mature-skewing dramedy like Yesterday get a win. The Danny Boyle/Richard Curtis film about an aspiring singer who wakes up in a world without the Beatles, opened with $17M. That's not huge, but it's good nowadays and will likely kill it overseas due to Boyle, Curtis, and the diverse international cast. Oh, and Ed Sheeran. That guy might be worth a few ticket buys. He's actually pretty funny in this playing a version of himself.
4. Aladdin- $9.3M/$305.8M
5. The Secret Life of Pets 2- $7M/$131.2M
6. Men in Black International- $6.5M/$65M
7. Avengers: Endgame- $5.5M/$841.3M
So, Marvel, how'd that Avengers: Endgame re-release do for ya? Not that it ever want away, but Marvel expanded the theater count by over 1000 and added a few bonus features to lure audiences back for another viewing, all in hopes of toppling Avatar as the highest-grossing movie ever. Well, there was a definite bump, with the $5.5M earned a 178% jump from last week. But was it enough? Not really. At just (JUST!!!) $2.61B Avengers: Endgame will come close, and close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. Bruno Sammartino taught me that.
8. Child's Play- $4.2M/$23.4M
9. Rocketman- $3.8M/$84.1M
10. John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum- $3.1M/$161.3M
In the biggest news of the week, Marvel's Spider-Man: Far from Home hit China like a bomb, earning $97M over 3 days, as part of a $111M international debut. Damn. Clearly, there's curiosity about the state of the MCU post-Endgame, but in reality Spider-Man is one of the most popular characters in the world and particularly in China, where Venom performed equally well late last year. This can only bode good things for its debut here in just a few days. The reviews have been some of Marvel's best ever (including my own) with high praise for Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal, the latter making his superhero debut as Mysterio.