1. review )- $49MWarner Bros.'stomped its way to the top with $49M domestic and $179M worldwide. That's...well, okay. That number is roughly half the start of Gareth Edwards'just five years ago, and that at least made it up to $200M stateside and $529M worldwide on $160M budget. On a budget upped to $170M the sequel looks like it may do a fraction of the business. Even semi-prequel, which Godzilla will (may??) crossover with next year, opened with $61M. So this isn't great. Hardly a disaster, and who knows what it means for, but clearly WB and Legendary have some evaluating to do.2.- $42.3M/$185MDisney'sslipped 53% in its second weekend for $42M and $185M domestic. Worldwide the live-action remake continues to do extremely well with $445M. This has to come as a relief to Disney, because I think there were legit concerns about how well this would do. Sure,is a beloved animated classic but that's also part of the problem. Would audiences want to see a childhood favorite remade in this way? At the same time, it's not quite on the same level aswhich is already on pace to break $200M in a single weekend.3. review )- $25MThe Elton John biopic, which is really a straight-up musical, opened with $25M domestic. The $40M film stars Taron Egerton as the rock superstar, singing and dancing his way through the first half of the singer's life. There's a good chance this will be sticking around for a long time. I'm not quite sure it'll have the same interest level as, mainly because Elton John is still around, but personally I foundto be a better movie with a more impressive by the multi-talented Taron Egerton. If what he does here catches on, don't be surprised if this movie hangs around throughout the summer.4. review )- $18.2MBlumhouse has another small-budgeted hit on their hands with, and I think this was destined to do well. The $5M thriller boasts more star power than the typical Blumhouse film, giving Oscar winner Octavia Spencer the chance to go nuts as a woman who grows obsessed with a group of hard-partying teens. Reunited withdirector Tate Taylor, this had a special blend of acting talent and B-movie campiness that was appealing for horror fans.5.- $11.1M/$125.7M6.- $7.8M/$815.5M7.- $6.6M/$130.6M8.- $3.3M/$14.3M9.- $2.3M/$14.2M10.- $1.3M/$33.1M