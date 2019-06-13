6/13/2019
Blumhouse Sets Sophia Takal And Imogen Poots For 'Black Christmas' Horror Remake
The holidays just got a whole lot bloodier. Blumhouse, who found success rebooting Halloween just a year ago, are set for a revival of cult favorite horror Black Christmas. Behind the camera will be Sophia Takal, the actress-turned-director who helmed psychological thriller Always Shine and Blumhouse's segment in the Hulu anthology series Into the Dark. Takal will be Blumhouse's first female horror director, taking a little bit of the heat off of producer Jason Blum who has made some awkward comments on this topic.
Joining Takal is Green Room actress Imogen Poots, and she will be accompanied by lesser-known stars Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue, and Caleb Eberhardt. For those who don't remember the schlocky 1974 movie, it followed sorority sisters who are stalked and murdered by a mysterious killer as the holidays approach. The film was remade in 2006 led by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Arrow's Katie Cassidy. It was Goddamn terrible.
Takal and April Wolfe will co-write this latest version and it's expected the women will put up more of a fight. The tease says “the killer is about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish", which sounds pretty cool to me.
Black Christmas will be fast-tracked to open this year on December 13th.