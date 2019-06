'Blockers' Director Teams With Seth Rogen & Will Ferrell For 'Goonies'-esque Comedy '79ers'

writer Kay Cannon made the successful jump to directing with last year's hit R-rated comedy...y'know, the film that had John Cena chugging beer through his asshole. That one. It was actually pretty funny, and it's earned Cannon an even bigger opportunity on a film that boasts producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Will Ferrell.Cannon will direct, a-esque comedy about a group of estranged friends who reunite after 20 years to find a treasure they failed at when they were kids. The story was originally written byactor Ben Schwartz (also the voice of), but will now be given a go by writer Dylan Meyer.It's unclear if Schwartz will take a role in the film, but it sure sounds like he should. Also uncertain is whether this will be Cannon's next project, as she was recently said to be directing a contemporary Cinderella movie with pop star Camila Cabelo. [ Collider