'Black Panther' DP Rachel Morrison To Direct 'Flint Strong' From Barry Jenkins' Script

A couple of years ago cinematographer Rachel Morrison saw her phenomenal work onshowered with praise and awards, including an Oscar nomination. It's not always the case that a cinematographer makes the move to directing, but it's exciting to learn that Morrison is one who will, and she's doing it with a script written by none other than Barry Jenkins. Yes, please.Morrison will make her directorial debut on, which has a script penned byand's Barry Jenkins. He had planned on directing the film himself, but will step aside and maintain a producer role.is based on the true story of Claressa "T-Rex" Shields, the Olympic and world champion boxer from Flint, MI. It'll draw from the 2015 documentarywhich chronicled her story, the abuses she faced growing up, and determination to overcome them and become a professional fighter.Morrison's credentials are incredible, having worked on, and a little movie called. She does have some prior experience directing TV but this is her first full-length feature. So we already know this thing is going to look amazing, and hopefully her transition to directing works out better than it did for Wally Pfister with