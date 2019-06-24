'Black And Blue' Trailer: Naomie Harris Fights To Expose Corrupt Cops

Dirty cops. What would Hollywood crime movies do without them? In, the latest film from prolific director Deon Taylor,star Naomie Harris tries to expose them without getting herself killed.Set in Detroit, this is yet another story dealing with police violence and corruption, with Harris playing rookie officer Alicia West. When her body cam captures a group of dirty cops murdering a drug dealer, Alicia must stay alive long enough to reveal the evidence.Harris is joined in the cast bystar Tyrese Gibson as the one person in the neighborhood who will help her. Frank Grillo, Mike Colter, Beau Knapp, Scott Reid, and Nafessa Williams co-star.Taylor may have undergone a cloning procedure to get so much work done. This year he already directed the Dennis Quaid thriller, and has the Hilary Swank filmcoming up, too.hits theaters on October 25th.