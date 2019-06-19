6/19/2019
'Avengers: Endgame' Targets Box Office Title With New Post-Credits Scene
Wow, I was just discussing with a friend a possible re-release of Avengers: Endgame if it couldn't surpass Avatar as the highest-grossing movie ever. Turns out, Marvel isn't going to bother waiting that long before giving us another reason to see it again and claim the box office title once and for all.
Marvel's Kevin Feige has revealed that a different version of Avengers: Endgame is headed to theaters, with new footage added to the end of the movie. As you know having seen it, because everyone has definitely seen it, there is no post-credits sequence because this is literally the end of the story. But we do get a flashy rollcall of sorts that pays tribute to every actor who made an impact on the MCU.
Now, those who buy a ticket will be getting something more. Here's Feige's explanation of what to expect...
“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”
Avengers: Endgame shot out of the gates hot with an incredible $357M opening weekend, and many just assumed it would easily overtake Avatar's $2.78B to claim the all-time record. But the busy summer season has taken a toll, and the film now sits at $2.74B in the waning weeks. Will these new features be enough for Marvel to get that last $40M?
We'll find out if Avengers: Endgame can take the crown when the new version hits theaters beginning June 28th. [Screenrant]