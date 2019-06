'Avengers: Endgame' Hits Blu-ray and DVD In August, Special Features Revealed

Digital Exclusive:





is so big, it's getting a re-release without ever leaving theaters . That happens this weekend with a bunch of bonus features designed to lure you back for one more ticket purchase. However, those who aren't willing to trek back to the local multiplex won't have to wait long to see Marvel's record-breaking film in the comfort of their own homes.The Marvel epic will be arriving on Digital in HD, 4K Ultra HD and Movies Anywhere beginning July 30th. Those who want the physical media of 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD will have to wait until August 13th.will also be available On Demand the same date.This comes with a bunch of special features including six deleted scenes (the re-release only has one), audio commentary, and a "Visionary Intro" which may be the same one by the Russo Brothers that we're getting in theaters this weekend. The legendary Stan Lee will also receive a special tribute that may also be the one seen in theaters as part of the re-release. So why should we buy a ticket again? Just asking for a friend. There's also a "Women of Marvel" featurette and something focused on Black Widow that sounds like good timing with a movie in the works.