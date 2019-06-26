'Avengers: Endgame' Hits Blu-ray and DVD In August, Special Features Revealed

Avengers: Endgame is so big, it's getting a re-release without ever leaving theaters. That happens this weekend with a bunch of bonus features designed to lure you back for one more ticket purchase. However, those who aren't willing to trek back to the local multiplex won't have to wait long to see Marvel's record-breaking film in the comfort of their own homes.
The Marvel epic will be arriving on Digital in HD, 4K Ultra HD and Movies Anywhere beginning July 30th. Those who want the physical media of 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD will have to wait until August 13th. Avengers: Endgame will also be available On Demand the same date.
This comes with a bunch of special features including six deleted scenes (the re-release only has one), audio commentary, and a "Visionary Intro" which may be the same one by the Russo Brothers that we're getting in theaters this weekend. The legendary Stan Lee will also receive a special tribute that may also be the one seen in theaters as part of the re-release. So why should we buy a ticket again? Just asking for a friend. There's also a "Women of Marvel" featurette and something focused on Black Widow that sounds like good timing with a movie in the works.
Digital Exclusive:
Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”
Blu-ray & Digital:
Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.
Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.
A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.
Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.
The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!
The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.
Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.
Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”
Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.
Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.