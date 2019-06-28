6/28/2019
'Avengers: Endgame' Creators To Keep Explaining The Film Away At Two Comic-Con Panels
I've been pretty vocal about my disgust at the post-Endgame explanations that have come from the Russo Brothers and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. If your movie needs months of clarifying, you did a bad job. And I don't give a shit who Captain America MIGHT have met during his time in the past, if it ain't on screen it didn't happen. Now it looks as if we'll be getting more explanations from all four of them at San Diego Comic-Con, where they will hold panels all to themselves.
THR reports Avengers: Endgame writers Markus and McFeely will have their own Comic-Con panel on Friday morning, July 19th moderated by Jeff Goldsmith. Since nobody gives a good Goddamn about anything they've done outside of Marvel, you can bet that's what it will be about. And to be fair, they've been Marvel's heavy-hitter writing team for a while, having also penned Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Thor: The Dark World. These two are basically responsible for the MCU as we know it.
Meanwhile, the Russo Brothers will take the main stage at Hall H for "A Conversation with the Russo Brothers", a Q&A hosted by Collider's Steve Weintraub. That will also be held on Friday, July 19th at 11am. Let me tell you, good luck trying to get into both! The one thing about Hall H is, unless you have a special way in, you really need to be lined up outside the night before to have any shot of getting in. So if you hit up the McFeely/Markus event elsewhere and try to haul ass to Hall H, chances are you'll be shit out of luck. Why they both aren't in Hall H, especially during a year light on big events, is beyond me.
The Russos panel is expected to also look at their careers beyond Marvel. They recently launched their own production company, AGBO, of which Markus and McFeely act as co-presidents of story.
So I expect both of these panels will continue the demystifying of Avengers: Endgame. I might see about hitting up both and doing a report, despite the high blood pressure they will inevitably give me.