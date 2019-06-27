6/27/2019
Anthony Mackie's Captain America Nearly Appeared In 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
We're still a few days away from Spider-Man: Far from Home, but reviews of Marvel's latest film are already coming in. That would include my own, of course, and without giving too much away, it's pretty damned good and truly allows Peter Parker to stand on his own two webbed feet. However, that might not have been the case if a couple of story ideas had been given a thumbs up, including a first look at the new status quo for Captain America.
Marvel exec Eric Carroll told Comicbook.com that a first appearance by Anthony Mackie as Captain America was considered for Far from Home. That's not a spoiler, folks. There are much bigger things you definitely don't know, but Mackie not being in Far from Home is hardly a secret.
Carroll said, “We briefly talked about bringing in Falcon as Captain America at the end, like maybe once Peter’s arced, and he’s sort of like leading the team, like maybe he calls in a favor. But we also thought it was really important to the arc of this movie that there not be other Avengers available to Nick Fury or Peter, so he’d have to step up and do it himself.”
With the story centering on Peter Parker's European vacation with his classmates, Far from Home nearly included a stopover at New Asgard. Sadly, it's unlikely chubby Thor would've been there but it might've included a guest appearance by Valkyrie, or maybe even Korg? That would've been cool.
Director Jon Watts says, “I remember one point we were talking about if one of the stops along the way through Europe was going to be New Asgard.”
I would've been down for that. Yeah, New Asgard is sorta tangential to everything going on in the MCU right now but I'll take any opportunity for more Valkyrie that I can get.
Spider-Man: Far from Home opens July 2nd.