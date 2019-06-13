6/13/2019
A Spice Girls Animated Movie Is Ready To Spice Up Your Life
I've been needing something to spice up my life, and this is definitely it. The Spice Girls are back, and yeah, you could always go and empty your bank account for the reunion tour, OR you could sit back and wait (im)patiently for them to reunite in an animated movie from Paramount.
The '90s pop group who last starred in the semi-classic (To me, anyway) 1997 film Spice World, are working with Paramount on an animated movie penned by Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith. All five Spice Girls will be there, as well: Melanie B. (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger), and Victoria Beckham (Posh). Meh, they could've left Posh out and given her lines to Sporty. Brand new and original songs will make this a soundtrack you'll secretly listen to when nobody else is around.
There had been previous word about a Spice Girls superhero movie but it's unclear if this is the same thing. Let's hope so. The Spice Girls could be the all-female superhero movie we've been waiting for. Take that, Marvel!
It's early days on this but one other piece of good news is the group's close involvement on the project so expect "girl power" in spades. [THR]