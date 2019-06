A Beast/Wolverine 'X-Men' Spinoff Nearly Happened, And You Can Read The Script

We aren't that far removed from the X-Men franchise being one of the strongest in Hollywood. Following, there was a creative momentum that would soon be realized byand. However, the tanking ofthrew a spanner in the works, and the whole thing finally fell apart with. But that period when things were back on a high saw a number of potential projects introduced, and one was apparently a story that would've centered on Beast and introduced a new Wolverine into the mix.John Ottman, a longtime X-Men editor and Bryan Singer colleague, pitched a movie titledthat would have focused on Hank "Beast" McCoy, played by Nicholas Hoult. The script, written in a couple of weeks by Ottman's assistant Byron Burton, would've drawn inspiration from John Carpenter's, and followed Beast as he and another scientist developed a serum to control his mutant ability to turn furry and blue. When the scientist tests the serum and begins to rage out of control within an Inuit community, Beast must go and put a stop to it, which is when he encounters a young Wolverine. Turns out the entire situation is being manipulated by the X-Men villain Mister Sinister.said Ottman.said Burton.Of course, the project never got going.director and longtime writer/producer Simon Kinberg was developing his own reintroduction of Wolverine and didn't want to read Burton's screenplay for fear of influence. Kinberg never got to do whatever idea he had, either.effectively wrote that plan off.This actually sounds pretty cool, but it never would've been a movie. Ever. Fortunately, you can now read Burton's screenplay right here and get a glimpse at what might've been. [ THR