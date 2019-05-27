5/27/2019
You'll Be Seeing 'A Quiet Place 2' A Couple Months Earlier In 2020
You won't have to wait quite as long to find out what John Krasinski has in store for A Quiet Place 2. Paramount has moved up the horror sequel two months to March 20th 2020.
This all follows in the dust of Sonic the Hedgehog's speedy withdrawal to a later release in 2020, causing Paramount to shuffle other dates. The sequel to A Quiet Place has taken the date previously occupied by the John Cena-led Playing with Fire which has now taken Sonic's spot on November 8th 2019.
There's no major competition for A Quiet Place 2 on that date, but it does come just a week after Godzilla vs. Kong, and has Disney's live-action Mulan a week later. Good thing horrors tend to make a ton of money on opening weekend.
It's been appropriately quiet regarding plot details. Krasinski will return to co-write the script and direct, but considering the fate of his character in the first movie he won't have a role. Cillian Murphy is the only confirmed new addition to the cast, playing a mysterious man who joins the family unit consisting of Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.