You'll Be Seeing 'A Quiet Place 2' A Couple Months Earlier In 2020

You won't have to wait quite as long to find out what John Krasinski has in store for. Paramount has moved up the horror sequel two months to March 20th 2020.This all follows in the dust of Sonic the Hedgehog's speedy withdrawal to a later release in 2020 , causing Paramount to shuffle other dates. The sequel tohas taken the date previously occupied by the John Cena-ledwhich has now taken Sonic's spot on November 8th 2019.There's no major competition foron that date, but it does come just a week after, and has Disney's live-actiona week later. Good thing horrors tend to make a ton of money on opening weekend.It's been appropriately quiet regarding plot details. Krasinski will return to co-write the script and direct, but considering the fate of his character in the first movie he won't have a role. Cillian Murphy is the only confirmed new addition to the cast, playing a mysterious man who joins the family unit consisting of Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.