Woody Allen Releases Trailer For Troubled 'A Rainy Day In New York' Himself

The chances of you ever seeing a new Woody Allen film in theaters has taken an ass-kicking over the last couple of years. Always a polarizing figure due to past sexual abuse allegations, the reigniting of conversation about them has done serious damage to Allen's career. Just look at his most recent film,, which was dumped by Amazon Studios and mostly disavowed by the star-studded cast. Allen isn't giving up hope, though, and has decided to release a trailer for the movie himself.Plot details are typically Allen-esque, as a young couple arrives in New York during a rainy day and experiences a day full of romantic entanglements. The cast is led by Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Diego Luna, Liev Schreiber, Rebecca Hall, and Suki Waterhouse, Jude Law, Cherry Jones, and Kelly Rohrbach.While that's a terrific lineup of stars, most of them have expressed regret over working with Allen and decided to donate their salaries to charity. The chances of anybody doing press for the movie are as good as Allen winning a benchpress competition. The legendary but embattled director has filed a $68M lawsuit against Amazon for breaking their contract with him. Good luck with that.So,will have a tough time finding distribution here. Overseas it's different, where France, Spain, Germany, South America, Korea, and more will get it in October.