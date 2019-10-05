'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' Trailer: Cate Blanchett Is A Different Kind Of Gone Girl

Cate Blanchett goes missing in Richard Linklater's upcoming film, but don't go in expecting anotheror. The film is an adaptation of Maria Semple's bestselling novel and the tone is considerably lighter, with this new trailer resembling a female spin onPenned by Linklater after an initial script by's Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter, the film stars Blanchett as a Seattle housewife and agoraphobic architect who skips town ahead of a family vacation to Antarctica. That leaves her husband (Billy Crudup) and teen daughter Bee (Emma Nelson) dumbfounded by her disappearance, so they embark on a grand adventure to find her. The adventure doesn't' appear to be theirs in this footage, however, as Bernadette travels the globe to reconnect with her creative passions.The cast includes Kristen Wiig as the neighbor whose life has been made miserable by Bernadette, along with Laurence Fishburne in a reunion with Linklater after, plus Judy Greer and Megan Mullally.After a couple of big studio films it's good to see Blanchett back in possible awards territory. Linklater was overlooked big time withand this could be the film that gets people talking about his work again.opens August 16th.