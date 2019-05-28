5/28/2019
'When They See Us' Trailer: Ava DuVernay Brings The Central Park Five's Tragic Story To Netflix
Just days before the series hits Netflix, a new trailer When They See Us gives one final look at Ava DuVernay's powerful dramatic series on the Central Park Five. Important to remember, DuVernay's goal was to move beyond the moniker that has been part of the infamous case for decades, and really tell the stories of the young men who were falsely accused of raping a jogger in 1989, and spent years behind bars as a corrupt legal system railroaded them and an angry public (including the current occupant of the White House) judged them.
Here's the synopsis: Based on a true story that gripped the country, When They See Us will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The four part limited series will focus on the five teenagers from Harlem — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. Beginning in the spring of 1989, when the teenagers were first questioned about the incident, the series will span 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.
The incredible cast includes Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood, Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Dascha Polanco, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk.
When They See Us hits Netflix on May 31st, but you can check out our review here.