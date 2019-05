'When They See Us' Trailer: Ava DuVernay Brings The Central Park Five's Tragic Story To Netflix

Just days before the series hits Netflix, a new trailergives one final look at Ava DuVernay's powerful dramatic series on the Central Park Five. Important to remember, DuVernay's goal was to move beyond the moniker that has been part of the infamous case for decades, and really tell the stories of the young men who were falsely accused of raping a jogger in 1989, and spent years behind bars as a corrupt legal system railroaded them and an angry public (including the current occupant of the White House) judged them.Here's the synopsis:The incredible cast includes Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood, Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Dascha Polanco, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk.hits Netflix on May 31st, but you can check out our review here