We Can Officially Start Spoiling The Sh*t Out Of 'Avengers: Endgame' On Monday

Snitches get stitches. If you've been paying attention, folks have been getting their asses handed to them all across the world for spoiling Avengers: Endgame. Unless you're LeSean McCoy, that is, because he's got bodyguards and shit. But regular folks got that work, and they deserved it. Co-directors the Russo Brothers have been very vocal about not wanting anybody to ruin the movie, even launching a #DontSpoilTheEndgame campaign over social media. Well, as we approach the second weekend and what looks to be $2B(!!!) in the global box office, the cone of silence is no more.
Appearing on Good Morning America, the Russos have lifted their non-existent ban on spoiling the movie, rightly assuming most people will have seen it within the first two weeks.
Joe Russo said, “GIve it two weekends. Not everyone can get there the first weekend. But I think if you haven’t seen it yet, you should get out there and see it because by Monday, people will be talking about it.”
So starting Monday at 9am our very first post will give away that really cool thing Captain America did, and the next headline reveal that one shocking death followed by that stunner of a cameo. Fuck spoiler warnings.
Obviously, we're not going to do that and I doubt most sites will. The lousy sites were already spoiling stuff and you should know to avoid those already.
If you haven’t seen Endgame yet, see it this weekend. The spoiler ban lifts on Monday!— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 2, 2019
Check out @GMA for the full video... pic.twitter.com/gGrvUgLL6k