'Toy Story 4' TV Spot Introduces Keanu Reeves As Anxious Daredevil Duke Caboom





The latest TV spot is an introduction to daredevil stuntman Duke Caboom, "the canuck with all the luck." It's basically a commercial for the Caboom toy showing off all of the wild tricks he can pull off, but in reality he can't do any of it. You can hear the embarrassment in his voice, too, when others realize his limitations. Gone is the confident-sounding Reeves we've been hearing in John Wick the last few years, replaced by someone who sounds more like an anxious Super Dave.





Toy Story 4 opens June 21st.





There are a wealth of new characters being introduced in Pixar's, but the one we've seen the least of is Duke Caboom, who will be voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves. We haven't heard much of Reeves as a voice actor, unless he's voicing animated versions of his live-action roles, but that changes here and we've never heard him quite like this.