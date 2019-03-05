5/03/2019
Tom Holland Will Warn Of 'Avengers: Endgame' Spoilers In Next 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer
While we're all still coping with the impact of Avengers: Endgame, the next Marvel movie is just a couple of months away. Spider-Man: Far From Home is the first post-Endgame film, and with a new trailer for it arriving on Monday, May 6th it's going to come with something we've never seen before, and that's a spoiler warning.
According to Trailer Track, the Far from Home trailer will be preceded by a clip of Tom Holland warning that Avengers: Endgame will be spoiled. This would be the first time a movie trailer has spoiler warnings attached to it. Now we know why the Russos named Monday as the day when all bets were off regarding Endgame spoilers.
It's unclear if this trailer will be online exclusive or play in theaters. If it's the latter, what would Holland have you do? Run out of there screaming with your ears covered?
Actual SPOILERS ahead!
We have a pretty good idea of what's going to be spoiled. The Russos talked about the finale to Endgame, and how it would impact Peter Parker in Far from Home. We see Peter reuniting with his pal Ned, who had also been snapped out of existence. According to the Russos, both of them were gone and find themselves back in the present, which is five years after they vanished. It's unclear just how many of Peter's friends were gone and how this return to the present will impact their European trip and eventual encounter with Mysterio.
Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd.