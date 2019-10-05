The Wachowskis May Be Returning For A Fourth 'Matrix' Movie

“I’m super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a ‘Matrix,’ but they’re expanding what we all loved,” Stahelski said. “And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’ and I would probably go and get hit by a car.”





When asked if that meant the Wachowskis were actually directing, he replied “I’m not sure of the overall. I’m not sure if Lana is.”





Stahelski then went on to volunteer his services and "put down whatever" he was working on to join them. The same goes for Keanu Reeves who just happened to be sitting next to him, as he added “That would be a gift. I wouldn’t say no to that. Yeah.”





Both Reeves and Stahelski have reason to be interested. Neo remains arguably Reeves' biggest role in a career full of memorable ones, while Stahelski was stunt coordinator on the Matrix films before he became a sought-after director.





This is by no means a confirmation of anything, but the thought of the Wachowskis coming back and building on the amazing universe they created with the first Matrix movie, then arguably squandered away with a couple of disappointing sequels, is pretty exciting.















