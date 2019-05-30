'The Suicide Squad' Will Bring Back Joel Kinnaman As Rick Flag

James Gunn'sis sounding less like a reboot and more like a true sequel. In the beginning it was believed an all-new cast would be coming aboard, with the exception of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. But since then we've seen a number of returning faces including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. And now after weeks of speculation you can add Joel Kinnaman to the list as he's back in the role of field leader Rick Flag.Kinnaman confirmed the news himself on social media where he's seen prepping his military training for the film..."At the range with my great friend and teacher @kevinlvance and Lele the Italian stallion. Easing into that squad preppppp.... thanks @tarantactical for letting us use the range!"Doesn't look as if Flag will be killed off too early, otherwise training would be unnecessary, right?opens August 6th 2021 and includes new castmembers Idris Elba and John Cena as unidentified characters, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher.