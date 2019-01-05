'The Suicide Squad' Casts Newcomer Daniela Melchior As Ratcatcher

Taking on the role of Ratcatcher will be actress Daniela Melchior, according to Variety. Ratcatcher is usually portrayed as a man but Gunn is doing something different here, and will tie the character to whoever Elba turns out to be. As you probably guessed, Ratcatcher has the ability to control an army of vermin and is usually seen getting his butt kicked by Batman. Melchior is a Portugese actress who has yet to have her big role here in America, but this is a pretty good way to change that.
Gunn is expected to begin shooting The Suicide Squad this September for it to hit theaters on August 6th 2021.