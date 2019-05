'The Suicide Squad' Casts Newcomer Daniela Melchior As Ratcatcher

While there's already some looking forward to James Gunn's return for, the first thing on his plate is. Casting is moving right along on the DCEU sequel, which has Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis reprising their roles, along with new additions John Cena, Idris Elba, and David Dastmalchian who was recently cast as Polka-Dot Man. Now there's one more who's coming aboard to play a twist on a D-list Bat-villain.Taking on the role of Ratcatcher will be actress Daniela Melchior, according to Variety . Ratcatcher is usually portrayed as a man but Gunn is doing something different here, and will tie the character to whoever Elba turns out to be. As you probably guessed, Ratcatcher has the ability to control an army of vermin and is usually seen getting his butt kicked by Batman. Melchior is a Portugese actress who has yet to have her big role here in America, but this is a pretty good way to change that.Gunn is expected to begin shootingthis September for it to hit theaters on August 6th 2021.