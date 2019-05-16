'The Secret Life Of Pets 2' Final Trailer Takes Max To The Farm

After a series of character-based teasers,has dropped the final full trailer, and it reveals something we hadn't really seen yet. There's going to be a major change of setting as part of the story will move away from the big city and to a farm.The sequel once again follows Max, now voiced by Patton Oswalt, as he and his pal Duke (Eric Stonestreet) take a trip to the family farm. There they encounter all sorts of farm animals, and we get to see what kind of trouble they can get into. The big city remains, though, as we see rabbit Snowball (Kevin Hart) taking on the mantle of a superhero. It's all pretty silly, but then this is a movie about talking pets, so...Also featuring the voices of Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, Harrison Ford, Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Nick Kroll, Dana Carvey, Ellie Kemper, Pete Holmes, Garth Jennings, and Bobby Moynihan,opens June 7th.