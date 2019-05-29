'The Goldfinch' Trailer: Ansel Elgort & Nicole Kidman Lead John Crowley's Star-Studded Adaptation

There's every reason to believe The Goldfinch is going to be a major awards season contender this year. Not only is the art world drama based on the Donna Tartt novel which spent 30 weeks on the bestseller list, but the adaptation is directed by John Crowley, best known for Best Picture nominee Brooklyn, and stars Angel Elgort alongside Nicole Kidman.
Did I mention it was shot by cinematographer extraordinaire Roger Deakins (Blade Runner 2049), so we know it'll be stunning visually? And the script is from Peter Straughan, Oscar nominee for his work on Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy?
What's there not to be excited about? Even the plot holds a ton of promise, as Elgort plays Theodore Decker, a young man who survived a terrorist bombing at an art museum that killed his mother. From there his life goes through a series of twists and turns, ending up in Las Vegas alongside his deadbeat father before engaging in a series of art forgeries.
Joining Elgort and Kidman in the cast are Oakes Fegley, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Aneurin Barnard, Luke Wilson, and Jeffrey Wright. Yep, talent from top to bottom.
The Goldfinch hits theaters on September 13th.