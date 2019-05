'The Dead Don't Die' NSFW Trailer: Zombie Heads Roll In Jim Jarmusch's Star-Studded Comedy

It's probably asking a lot for Jim Jarmusch to reinvent the zombie genre with his latest film,, but with today's Cannes debut there's at least reason to hope he's done something fun with it. Described by Cannes director as "very anti-Trump" , the film appears to be Jarmusch's way of lamenting a fallen society through some very-esque humor.Starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Selena Gomez, RZA, and many more as citizens of a small town defending themselves from a zombie outbreak. Callbacks to Jarmusch's other films are littered everywhere, including his 1995 westernand the urban samurai drama, but when it all boils down to it the only thing that matters is how many zombies get killed and you do it., shouts Adam Driver's character, willingly obliged by Swinton's sword-swinging mortician.opens June 14th. Check out the new restricted trailer below.