5/14/2019
'The Dead Don't Die' NSFW Trailer: Zombie Heads Roll In Jim Jarmusch's Star-Studded Comedy
It's probably asking a lot for Jim Jarmusch to reinvent the zombie genre with his latest film, The Dead Don't Die, but with today's Cannes debut there's at least reason to hope he's done something fun with it. Described by Cannes director as "very anti-Trump", the film appears to be Jarmusch's way of lamenting a fallen society through some very Zombieland-esque humor.
Starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Selena Gomez, RZA, and many more as citizens of a small town defending themselves from a zombie outbreak. Callbacks to Jarmusch's other films are littered everywhere, including his 1995 western Dead Man and the urban samurai drama Ghost Dog, but when it all boils down to it the only thing that matters is how many zombies get killed and you do it.
"You gotta kill the head! Decapitate!", shouts Adam Driver's character, willingly obliged by Swinton's sword-swinging mortician.
The Dead Don't Die opens June 14th. Check out the new restricted trailer below.