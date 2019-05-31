'The Batman': Robert Pattinson And Nicholas Hoult Testing For Role; Shooting Begins Early Next Year

BATMAN UPDATE: Robert Pattinson & Nicholas Hoult are screen testing for the role. I suspect they're screen testing in the Batsuit because Wardrobe Department will need full wardrobe test. Additionally, the film will now start production in Q1 2020.🦇 pic.twitter.com/eekafrqomL May 30, 2019

When word broke that Robert Pattinson was Matt Reeves' top choice to be the next Batman, there were a lot of reactions that were just plain wrong. One of them was by us who report these things, as many a site took that information and ran with it, claiming Pattinson had already won the job flat out. The other was by stubborn fans who still see him as the guy who played the shiny vampire in those lamemovies teen girls liked. They haven't seen the plethora of acclaimed performances he's given since then that make him a worthy choice for the role.It was way too early for Pattinson to start buying floor mats for the Batmobile. At the time we heardandstar Nicholas Hoult was also in the running, although Pattinson was a clear frontrunner. As of today, it looks as if the race has tightened somewhat. Umberto Gonzalez reports that both Pattinson and Hoult are being brought in for screen tests, to see who can best fit the role of Gotham's protector...“Robert Pattinson & Nicholas Hoult are screen testing for the role. I suspect they’re screen testing in the Batsuit because Wardrobe Department will need full wardrobe test. Additionally, the film will now start production in Q1 2020.”Makes sense. A costume fitting is a required step for this sort of thing. I'm gonna put this out there that Hoult may actually beat out Pattinson. Hoult's got a lot more experience with this genre as a key cog in thefranchise, and while he wouldn't be my first, second, or third choice he's an actor who has been on the cusp of a gigantic opportunity like this for a while. Pattinson doesn't need it and probably doesn't even want it. He's long expressed how happy he was to get out of the spotlight, so why in the world would he want to subject himself to the constant scrutiny playing Batman would bring? Ben Affleck still hasn't found his smile.hits theaters on June 25th 2021.